Quick Look: Tour Edge Exotics 722 Series Irons
Two new iron series from Tour Edge Golf – the game-improvement category Exotics E722 and the better-player category Exotics C722 – have been introduced, complimenting the previous announced Exotics 722 woods and hybrids.
- Tour Edge Exotics E722
- Category: Game-improvement
- Technology: Dual Vibrcor
- Body: 360° undercut cavity back
- Filler: Thermoplastic urethane
- Weighting: Extreme toe weighting
- Face: Diamond VFT (103 diamond shapes)
- Setup: Power lofted
- Lofts: 5-i (21.5°), PW (42°)
- Available: March 5, 2022
- Price: $99.99 each (Steel), $114.99 each (Graphite)
