Quick Look: Tour Edge Exotics 722 Series Irons

By Ed Travis
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 3 days ago
Two new iron series from Tour Edge Golf – the game-improvement category Exotics E722 and the better-player category Exotics C722 – have been introduced, complimenting the previous announced Exotics 722 woods and hybrids.

  • Tour Edge Exotics E722
  • Category: Game-improvement
  • Technology: Dual Vibrcor
  • Body: 360° undercut cavity back
  • Filler: Thermoplastic urethane
  • Weighting: Extreme toe weighting
  • Face: Diamond VFT (103 diamond shapes)
  • Setup: Power lofted
  • Lofts: 5-i (21.5°), PW (42°)
  • Available: March 5, 2022
  • Price: $99.99 each (Steel), $114.99 each (Graphite)

