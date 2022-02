After trading close to $37,000 on Friday, Bitcoin’s price has surged over the weekend and is currently valued at over $42,500.The leading cryptocurrency has rebounded from $33,000 at the end of January to above $37,000 at the start of February, with the latest surge pushing it above the $42,000 mark.The 30 per cent price drop last month was reflected across the broader crypto market, which has lost close to $1.3 trillion from its overall market cap since peaking at an all-time high of close to $3 trillion in November.Leading cryptocurrencies Ethereum (ETH), BNB and solana, have grown by about 1...

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO