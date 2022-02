Bitcoin was up 5.67% at $44,054.70 Monday afternoon at publication. Bitcoin is trading higher in a sideways channel and was able to cross above the $40,000 resistance level. This level has been a key one multiple times in Bitcoin’s history and most recently was showing as resistance near it. The next level of strong resistance may be found near the $60,000 level while support may now be found near the $40,000 level.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO