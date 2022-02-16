ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Innospec (IOSP) Tops Q4 EPS by 26c

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Nvidia stock dips as Q4 results top expectations

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares dipped in after-hours despite the semiconductor company posting fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia said it earned $1.32 per share on $7.64 billion in revenue during the period ending January 30, as revenue from Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization achieved a record during the period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Balchem: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Balchem BCPC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: SJW Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) SJW Gr SJW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innospec#Iosp#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Dow falls 88 points on losses for Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft shares

Dragged down by declines for shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Microsoft, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Wednesday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 88 points, or 0.3%, lower, as shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares are down $4.66, or 2.2%, while those of Microsoft have declined $4.45, or 1.5%, combining for a roughly 60-point drag on the Dow. Apple Inc. (AAPL) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
MARKETS
Variety

Snapchat Gains 13 Million Users in Q4, Snap Stock Rallies on 42% Revenue Jump and First Net Profit

Snap shares rocketed up more than 50% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street financial forecasts — posting its first-ever net profit and netting more Snapchat users than expected. The company reported an average of 319 million daily active users for the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 13 million over 306 million in the third quarter. Snap also topped earnings estimates, although those were lowered after Snap had warned of a Q4 revenue slowdown. Revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $1.30 billion, and it was Snap’s first quarter of positive net income as a public company —...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Walmart's Earnings Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Walmart WMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
ECONOMY
CNBC

Burger King parent's earnings top estimates, fueled by digital sales growth

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Almost Double, According to Wall Street

Its focus on whole-person virtual care is a key competitive advantage. The company has been increasingly opting for new high-growth businesses. Teladoc has guided for robust fiscal 2021 revenues. A darling of the stock market for most of 2020 and early 2021, Teladoc Health's (NYSE:TDOC) share prices are currently down...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy