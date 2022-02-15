ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkknD_0eFPTxIt00

The Atlanta Hawks (26-30) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22) Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at State Farm Arena. Below, we look at the Cavaliers vs. Hawks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

Cleveland had its four-game win streak snapped by getting crushed 103-93 by the Sixers in Philly Saturday as a 2.5-point road underdog. The Cavs are 4-2 straight up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) over the past two weeks.

Atlanta has lost back-to-back games to the San Antonio Spurs (136-121 Friday) and to the Boston Celtics (105-95 Super Bowl Sunday). The Hawks are 2-4 SU and ATS in the last 14 days.

These teams are split 1-1 SU and ATS in their season series with the road team winning and covering both.

: Bet Slippin’ Podcast: NBA February 15 breakdown

Cavaliers at Hawks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:15 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Cavaliers +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Hawks -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Against the spread: Cavaliers +1.5 (-115) | Hawks -1.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under: 219.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Cavaliers at Hawks key injuries

Cavaliers

  • PF Lauri Markkanen (ankle) out

Hawks

  • SG Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) questionable
  • PF John Collins (foot) out

Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Cavaliers at Hawks odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Hawks 110, Cavaliers 106

“LEAN” to the HAWKS (-120) against my better judgment because there’s some puzzling reverse line movement heading in Atlanta’s direction despite the Hawks missing Collins and their current form.

According to Pregame.com and the Yahoo! Sports app, a vast majority of the action is on the Cavaliers but they’ve gone from -145 favorites on the opener down to the current price. It’s a red flag whenever the oddsmakers make the more popular side cheaper.

Also, the Hawks play well at home against tough teams. They’re 7-3 SU at home versus teams in the top 10 of efficiency differential with a plus-5.1 adjusted net rating (ranked fifth) and plus-3.9 ATS margin (ranked fourth), according to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG).

Cleveland also has a below-average defensive efficiency versus pick-and-roll (PnR) action through the ball handler, which is a problem when facing a PnR expert in Atlanta All-Star PG Trae Young.

However, it’s only a “LEAN” to the HAWKS (-120) because they are without their second-best player in Collins and the Cavs have a much better net rating.

PASS because Atlanta’s money line is only 13 cents on the dollar more expensive than the Hawks -1.5 (-107).

“LEAN” to the UNDER 219.5 (-112) because there’s been a sharp line move heading south of the total, both play at a below-average pace and the Under has cashed in five of the past six Cavaliers-Hawks meetings.

This total opened at 222 but has been steamed down to the current number due to one-way betting traffic towards the Under.

Lastly, two of the three referees assigned to this game have officiated more Unders and the officiating crew has a combined 46-58 O/U record.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Trae Young
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo Sports#The Atlanta Hawks#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Sixers#Cavs#Ats#The San Antonio Spurs#The Boston Celtics#Cavaliers At Hawks#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Cavaliers Pf#Prediction Hawks#Hawks
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 18 prediction from proven model

The Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers try to topple Cleveland State, the first place team in the Horizon League, on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET. The Vikings have won six of the last seven meetings between the two programs, including their last matchup on Feb. 7, a 84-71 trouncing at home. The Panthers have snapped a six-game losing skid by taking wins in each of their last two games, and Cleveland State is coming off of a triple-overtime loss at Purdue-Fort Wayne on Feb. 14.
NBA
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy