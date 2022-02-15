ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bet Slippin' Podcast: NBA February 15 breakdown

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UAtN_0eFPTtlz00

SportsbookWire.com’s Geoff Clark, the host of Bet Slippin’ Podcast, previews three of the NBA’s seven-game betting slate for Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Tuesday’s Bet Slippin’ NBA betting slate:

  • Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat
  • Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
  • Charlotte Hornets at Minnesota Timberwolves

Tuesday’s Bets:

  • Dallas Mavericks +4.5 (-115)
  • Philadelphia 76ers +2.5 (-112)
  • Minnesota Timberwolves -6.5 (-105)

Listen as he offers up NBA picks, predictions and best bets around Wednesday’s top games and NBA betting lines.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY’s Sports Scores and Odds for a full list.

(If the podcast player does not display, please click here.)

Play our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Check back Monday through Friday during the NBA season for a new episode.

Like, subscribe, rate and review SportsbookWire’s sports betting podcast on your favorite podcasting platform: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Apple Podcasts.

For more sports betting tips and advice, visit SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsbookwire Com#Miami Heat Boston Celtics#Tipico Sportsbook#Google Podcasts Spotify
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Called Out For Her Colin Kaepernick Comment

Longtime sideline reporter Michele Tafoya called her final NFL game at Super Bowl LVI this past Sunday. After decades as a broadcast personality in the world of sports, Tafoya has decided to alter her career path and enter the realm of politics. Now just a couple days into that decision, the 57-year-old media figure is already beginning to ruffle some feathers.
NFL
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
The Spun

Vikings Make Decision On Kirk Cousins: NFL Fans React

Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
NFL
The Spun

A Blockbuster Cowboys Trade Idea Is Being Floated

When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
NFL
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
NBA
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy