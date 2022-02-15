Titans sign DL Da'Shawn Hand to futures contract
The Tennessee Titans have signed defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand to a reserve/futures contract, the team announced on Tuesday.
A former fourth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2018, Hand spent his first three-plus seasons with the team that drafted him before being waived in 2021. He played in 29 games (11 starts) for Detroit in that span.
After being waived by the Lions, Hand was signed to the Titans’ practice squad and appeared in the Week 18 win over the Houston Texans, seeing six snaps in the contest.
Hand joins 16 others who have been signed to futures deals by Tennessee so far this offseason. They are as follows:
S Jamal Carter
OL Christian DiLauro
TE Austin Fort
OL Derwin Gray
QB Kevin Hogan
WR Cody Hollister
LB Joe Jones
WR Mason Kinsey
OL Daniel Munyer
OL Jordan Roos
LB Tuzar Skipper
DB Shyheim Carter
DB Rodney Clemons
LB Nate Hall
LB Kobe Jones
DB Chris Williamson
Comments / 0