Titans sign DL Da'Shawn Hand to futures contract

By Mike Moraitis
 4 days ago
The Tennessee Titans have signed defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand to a reserve/futures contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

A former fourth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2018, Hand spent his first three-plus seasons with the team that drafted him before being waived in 2021. He played in 29 games (11 starts) for Detroit in that span.

After being waived by the Lions, Hand was signed to the Titans’ practice squad and appeared in the Week 18 win over the Houston Texans, seeing six snaps in the contest.

Hand joins 16 others who have been signed to futures deals by Tennessee so far this offseason. They are as follows:

S Jamal Carter

OL Christian DiLauro

TE Austin Fort

OL Derwin Gray

QB Kevin Hogan

WR Cody Hollister

LB Joe Jones

WR Mason Kinsey

OL Daniel Munyer

OL Jordan Roos

LB Tuzar Skipper

DB Shyheim Carter

DB Rodney Clemons

LB Nate Hall

LB Kobe Jones

DB Chris Williamson

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

