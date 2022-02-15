ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Made This Sunday Pie Recipe from 1968 and It Took Us to Lemony Heaven

By Allison Robicelli
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Traditional Sunday dinners used to be a big to-do. The whole family would gather round the table for a special meal, followed by an extra-special dessert. In 1968, The Jell-O Pudding Ideabook recommended capping off summer Sunday dinners with this luscious, lemon-y pudding pie; over 50 years later, this Sunday pie...

Comments / 9

Guest
3d ago

Old Receipes are always Great! Nothing Better than something made from the Heart. Love by the slice...

Reply
11
Jesus Saves:14:6
3d ago

Reminds me of my grandmother she was the best cook I always remember her putting all the fat and grease leftovers in a can and reusing it when she cooked something strange how alot of the older people would do that

Reply(2)
5
