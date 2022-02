(Yicai Global) Feb. 17 -- Starbucks has raised the price of some products in China, the US coffee chain’s second-largest market, for the first time since November 2018. Starbucks increased the price of some drinks, including Americano, and snacks by CNY1 to CNY2 (16 US cents to 32 US cents) due to a number of factors including higher operating costs, the company told Yicai Global. The price of other items such as coffee beans, mugs, and merchandise remains the same, it added.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO