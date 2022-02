The House also passed legislation that hopes to help working families in New Mexico. House Bill 163, a tax package, includes a child income tax credit for families to get an income-based state tax credit for each qualifying child. It also includes a measure eliminating the tax on social security benefits for low and middle income seniors, a priority of the governor this legislative session. An amendment to the bill also exempts military retirement income from state income tax. Now the bill moves to the Senate.

