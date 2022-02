Planet Hollywood is back in Times Square with a new lease after being told to exit stage left from its last Manhattan outpost over a year ago. The chain, owned by Earl Enterprises, has agreed to occupy nearly 18K SF across four levels in a 15-year deal at 140 West 42nd St., the New York Post reports. Planet Hollywood’s parent company will reportedly pay more than $3M a year in rent for the location less than a block from Times Square, which is due to open by the end of the year.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO