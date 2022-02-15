ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carnival CEO Arnold Donald's total compensation increased 13% in 2021, and 35% the past 2 years

MARKET PULSE

Cruise operator Carnival Corp. (ccl) (uk:ccl) disclosed Tuesday that Chief Executive Arnold Donald's total compensation in 2021 was $15.06 million, including $1.50 million in salary, $7.45 million in stock awards and $6.00 million in non-equity incentive plan compensation. Donald's total compensation increased 13.2% from $13.31 million in 2020, which included $857,413 in salary and $12.23 million in stock awards. Donald's 2020 salary was down from $1.5 million in 2019 as the COVID-19 pandemic led to salary reductions, but his total 2020 compensation was up 19.3% from $11.15 million in pre-pandemic 2019. Meanwhile, Carnival's stock fell 7.1% in 2021 and tumbled 57.4% in 2020, for a total two-year decline of 60.4%. In comparison, Donald's total compensation increased 35.1% over the past two years. Carnival's stock, which surged 6.4% in afternoon trading, is now up 12.9% year to date, while the S&P 500 (spx) has slipped 6.4% this year.

#Carnival Corp#Compensation
