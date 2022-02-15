ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour pro REVEALS 17 PLAYERS have "jumped over" to Saudi Golf League

By Matt Chivers
golfmagic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePGA Tour pro Kramer Hickok has revealed that up to 17 players from the PGA Tour have already agreed to "jump over" to the new Saudi golf league. Speaking to The Stripe Show podcast, Hickok said that "a lot of big names" will defer to the new movement, but he didn't...

www.golfmagic.com

Comments / 13

Truth Never Changes
4d ago

It doesn't matter some of the lesser golfers may jump over who cares we all just want to watch golf. If they can make some good tournaments bring it on I'm a couch sitting golf professional after all!!

Reply(1)
4
