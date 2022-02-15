ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Binance Chain And Binance Smart Chain Merge Into BNB Chain

By Newton Gitonga
zycrypto.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Binance announced that Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Binance Chain were merging under a new name, BNB Chain. As per the announcement, the rebrand is part of the company’s strategy to reduce its influence on BNB and BSC as it aims to scale its products from one chain to...

zycrypto.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Polygon: The On-Chain Metrics Narrative

Today we gauge Network & Ecosystem Adoption by looking at the on-chain metrics. Welcome back to the Polygon (MATIC-USD) Series. In my previous 2 articles, here (polygon intro) and here (detailing scaling), we talked about the basics of the Polygon Network, what the suite of solutions offered to achieve, the changes to Polygon post-rebrand in February 2021, and how exactly their sidechains, rollups, and L2 scaling solutions worked to scale Ethereum and other blockchains in general, with an emphasis on their flagship PoS sidechain where most of the activity happened.
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Goodbye Binance Smart Chain, Hello BNB Chain: What You Need To Know About Binance's Rebranding Of Its Blockchain, Cryptocurrency

Binance Smart Chain is no more. The world's top cryptocurrency exchange Binance has changed the blockchain's name to BNB Chain (CRYPTO: BNB). What Happened: A Tuesday announcement reveals that Binance Coin has been rebranded to Build and Build (CRYPTO: BNB). The blockchain's ecosystem coordinator Samy Karim told The Block the coin "has evolved into something beyond Binance and in fact, BNB means Build and Build (not Binance Coin), it’s something CZ has tweeted before."
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsc#Binance Chain#Bnb Chain#The Binance Beacon Chain#Metaverse#Gamefi Socialfi#Web3
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inc.com

How Smart Supply-Chain Companies Are Fighting the Great Gridlock

It was late in the day when I got the call. Our products had been air-freighted to O'Hare International Airport three weeks ago, but our truckers couldn't pick them up. The airport was so backed up that the line was longer than a trucker's eight-hour shift. With ports congested, and now air shipments severely delayed, there seemed to be no way to get our products to market. Oh, and just to add a little drama: Christmas shopping season was just a few weeks away, and we were counting on a holiday surge to make our year.
ECONOMY
architecturaldigest.com

The Floral Supply Chain Is in Disarray

Across the U.S. and the world at large, florists have faced an unprecedented set of interconnected challenges over the last two years. Why? A confluence of everything from discarded crops and poor weather to labor shortages and supply chain snags keeps tripping up the industry. And though vaccinations have set the stage for a projected 2.5 million weddings in 2022, those in the flower trade expect the pain to persist.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Entrepreneur

The Supply Chain Innovator

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Tanya’s entrepreneurial journey had begun 6 years ago while she was at Barclays Investment Bank. Aware that logistics was one of the most fragmented industries, she spent six months analyzing the supply chains of 100 multinationals in the second half of 2015 post resigning from Barclays and the common observation was - suboptimal supply chain assets’ sweating. This was due to high industry fragmentation, seasonality and not so robust demand forecasting across supply chains. The capacities were built to peak leading to cost and operational efficiency leakages at all nodes. Having realized this, Tanya then started StoreSpace, a next generation supply chain organization built around sharing of assets, collaboration, flexibility, agility, reliability, responsiveness, technology and data.
INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Founder of collapsed $1.7 billion mutual fund charged with fraud

The founder and manager of a $1.7 billion mutual fund that collapsed last year has been charged by federal prosecutors with securities fraud and obstruction of justice for allegedly inflating fund asset values to keep investor money flowing, then falsifying records to conceal the improprieties. The Infinity Q Diversified Alpha...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy