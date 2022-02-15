ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Glencore's traded oil volumes fell in 2021 to lowest since 2015

By Julia Payne
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bniI_0eFP4ev200

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Glencore's (GLEN.L) traded oil volumes fell to below 4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 for the first time since 2015, the company's results showed on Tuesday.

The global trader and miner traded 3.86 million bpd in 2021, down from 4.2 million bpd a year earlier, showing it has not recovered volumes after the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Traded oil volumes, including crude and refined products, were 3.3 million bpd in 2015.

Glencore's competitors like Vitol and Trafigura also traded less in 2020 after demand collapsed due to lockdowns. Trafigura's traded volumes recovered last year, jumping 25% to 7 million bpd on the back of surging global demand. Vitol has not yet released its final 2021 volumes. read more

Part of the drop at Glencore was due to a shift to less-polluting fossil fuels and also lower Russian volumes.

Glencore's head of crude Maxim Kolupaev was recently promoted to a new role in charge of its growing business in natural gas, liquefied natural gas and power.

Meanwhile, the company's exposure to Russia has been getting smaller under the new guard of CEO Gary Nagle and head of oil Alex Sanna, who are reshaping the company after decades of leadership by Ivan Glasenberg and Alex Beard, who had closer ties with Moscow.

Glencore's five-year supply deal with Russia's top oil firm Rosneft (ROSN.MM) expired last year, although the Swiss trader still regularly wins crude and products tenders. In December, the company sold out of its stake in another Russian firm, Russneft, after two decades of investments. read more

The company's adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for energy products was $1.4 billion in 2021.

"Energy products adjusted EBIT was down 21% over 2020, with a strong 2021 coal result limiting the net overall reduction, given oil’s lower contribution relative to the prior year," the company said in its results.

Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by Bernadette Baum and Michael Urquhart

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Currency hit to North American companies in Q3 lowest since 2018

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The negative impact of currency fluctuations on North American companies' third-quarter 2021 results fell from the quarter before and was at the lowest level since the first quarter of 2018, data from treasury and financial management firm Kyriba showed on Wednesday. The collective exchange...
MARKETS
Food & Wine

The World's Coffee Bean Reserves Are at Their Lowest Since Y2K

Next time you sip your morning coffee (or your "I know I shouldn't be drinking caffeine this late but I gotta get through this day" afternoon coffee), maybe take a moment to be thankful you still have coffee at all. Global coffee bean reserves are currently the lowest they've been since Y2K.
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

1 Unstoppable Stock That Just Grew Sales by 264%

Upstart generated triple-digit percentage growth in all the places that matter in 2021. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the power to transform the way we do business. Aside from the obvious benefits of its predictive abilities, the technology is also capable of completing complex tasks in a fraction of the time humans would take, and with far less input.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Glasenberg
Reuters

U.S. producer prices accelerate amid broadening inflation pressures

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased by the most in eight months in January amid a surge in the cost of hospital outpatient care and goods such as food and motor vehicles, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. Broadening inflation pressures...
BUSINESS
KEYT

Group alleges US firm’s tanker illicitly traded Iran oil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A tanker owned by a Los Angeles-based private equity firm likely took part in the illicit trade of Iranian crude oil at sea despite American sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic. That’s according to the United Against Nuclear Iran. Satellite images and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press correspond to the group’s identification of the vessels allegedly involved and showed them side-by-side off the coast of Singapore on Saturday. One of the ships is owned by a subsidiary of Oaktree Capital Management. That subsidiary, Fleetscape, told the AP on Thursday that it is cooperating with U.S. government investigators.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

GRAPHIC-How a Russia-Ukraine conflict might hit global markets

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia would be felt across a number of markets, from wheat and energy prices and the region’s sovereign dollar bonds to safe-haven assets and stock markets. Below are five charts showing where a potential escalation of tensions...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Products#Oil Company#Peak Oil#Oil And Gas#Vitol#Trafigura#Russian#Rosneft#Swiss#Energy#Ebit
NPR

Backwardation in the oil market

Oil markets have had a turbulent ride over the past few years. Back in the spring of 2020, the price of a barrel of oil notoriously entered negative territory as overall demand sharply declined because of the pandemic. Now, demand is bouncing back and causing prices to rise to almost $100 a barrel. But prices in the futures market are not looking so good, aka backwardation. Suppliers are struggling to catch up and eyeing the market for clues on what to do in the months ahead.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

EU summit aims to counter China, Russia influence in Africa

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders want to re-engage with African nations and counter the growing influence from China and Russia across the continent during a two-day summit in Brussels. The EU-African Union gathering starting Thursday was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic...
EUROPE
Reuters

Japan eases strict border controls criticised by business, educators

TOKYO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Japan will ease border controls imposed to counter the pandemic, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, softening measures that have been among the strictest imposed by wealthy nations and have been slammed by business and educators. About 150,000 foreign students have been kept out...
ASIA
Reuters

Reuters

318K+
Followers
285K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy