Church's impact in the black community

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Wednesday that his bill ending the mask mandate in schools is to reinforce to parents that they have a right to choose. "Virginia has been leading, Virginia will continue to lead, I’m very excited that a bipartisan group came together to pass this bill, which I will sign into Virginia law and we will make it very clear that parents, in fact, have the right to make a decision with regards to whether their child wears a mask or not," Youngkin told "America Reports."

