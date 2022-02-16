ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Church's impact in the black community

Cover picture for the articleNorthern Virginia is home to historical churches...

5NEWS

Fayetteville's first African American church talks legacy, hardships & community growth

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Black History Month is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the deep cultural impact African Americans have made to shape our community. 5NEWS Reporter Tiffany Lee and Photojournalist Steven Walls visited the first African American church in Fayetteville, St. James Missionary Baptist Church, on South Willow Avenue. It has since become a community outreach center, but the church is still in operation at a new location. Learn about the history of St. James Missionary Baptist Church and how it continues to create community leaders.
Sandusky Register

Black History Month: Sandusky's pioneer African American church

SANDUSKY — In May 1949, the Second Baptist Church, then led by the Rev. R.T. Booker, celebrated its centennial anniversary of service to the African American community in Sandusky. (The Sandusky Library Archives Research Center has a copy of the commemorative program, as well as one for the 150th anniversary in 1999.)
Elkhart Truth

Opioids, Cocaine, Meth Are Hitting America's Black Communities Hardest

THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Combined use of opioids and stimulant drugs like cocaine and methamphetamine can be deadly, and in the United States Black communities have been hit especially hard by this lethal combo, new research indicates. Over a 12-year period, Black Americans have had much larger...
Norristown Times Herald

Community connections: Norristown’s Expressive Path, Conshohocken United Methodist Church forge partnership

NORRISTOWN — When the ongoing pandemic inspired Conshohocken United Methodist Church to launch its new Youth Connection group for middle and high-schoolers, organizers were looking to foster students’ mental and emotional well-being by offering activities that allowed them to express themselves, connect with others and “deal with challenges positively.” That said, partnering with Norristown-based Expressive Path for a recent virtual session with musician and Expressive Path volunteer Kevin Kaltenbacher – Mr. K – seemed like “a really terrific fit.”
NBC Bay Area

SF Artist Collective Drawing Attention to City's Diminishing Black Community

What's in a name? Well, for the San Francisco based 3.9 Art Collective, it's a poignant signal of the city's diminishing Black population, and the compounded struggle facing the city's Black artists. Years ago, the group of Black San Francisco-based artists banded together to speak about the struggles facing Black artists -- using art as the group's vehicle.
KSLA

Black History: McDonald’s franchisee gives back to the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you heard of Roy Griggs Enterprises? It’s Northwest Louisiana’s leading franchisee of McDonald’s Restaurants in northwest Louisiana. Roy Griggs’ (the man) success in the fast-food industry has allowed him to give back to the community and help others. One of Griggs’...
WBTV

Salisbury church to hold community event on dementia caregiving

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - First United Methodist Church of Salisbury is hosting a community event on Sunday, February 20, 2 - 4 pm. This is a workshop with author Dr. Elizabeth Shulman who will be presenting, “Finding Sanctuary: practical tools to help with the physical, emotional and spiritual challenges of dementia caregiving.”
Fox News

Youngkin speaks out on legislation 'empowering parents' to choose whether to mask students

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said on Wednesday that his bill ending the mask mandate in schools is to reinforce to parents that they have a right to choose. "Virginia has been leading, Virginia will continue to lead, I’m very excited that a bipartisan group came together to pass this bill, which I will sign into Virginia law and we will make it very clear that parents, in fact, have the right to make a decision with regards to whether their child wears a mask or not," Youngkin told "America Reports."
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 965,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 77.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 910,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Women’s fund to award community impact grant to Tyler Day Nursery

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Women’s Fund of Smith County (WFSC) will present a special gift of $5,000 to Tyler Day Nursery, as an addition to its 2012 grant of $32,535. This funding, which comes through the WFSC’s Community Impact committee, will be awarded to Jaquita Lee, Tyler Day Nursery executive director.
