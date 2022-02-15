ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Verone McKinley III, Oregon's versatile DB prospect

By Jacob Infante
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
It’s one thing to be able to play multiple positions, but it’s another thing to be able to play multiple positions as well as Oregon defensive back Verone McKinley III does.

The ball-hawking safety had 6 interceptions in 2021, which tied him for the most picks in the FBS this past season. He exploded as a consensus first-team All-American while taking on a massive role for the Ducks’ defense. Not only did he play in traditional single-high and two-high shells at safety, but he also covered out of the slot and in the box at a high level.

Draft Wire had the chance to speak exclusively with McKinley about his pre-draft preparation with Exos, developing in a loaded Oregon secondary, going to the Senior Bowl, and much more.

JI: You’ve been doing some pre-draft prep over at Exos. How’s that going, and what are you looking to work on the most this offseason?

VM: It’s been going good. [I] just came in pretty healthy and just making sure [I’m] fine-tuning everything, getting some more strength, making sure I’m ready for the 40, the 5-10-5, L-drill, bench press all of that. Just trying to fine-tune and everything and get better and better at those things.

JI: Do you have any set goals for those drills at the NFL Scouting Combine?

VM: I would say, of course everybody’s goal is to go as fast as possible. For the 40, 4.4 to 4.5 would be great. The 5-10-5 to go 4.0 to 3.9. Bench press, more than 15, things like that.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

JI: Consensus first-team All-American, first-team All-Pac-12. What did the awards from this past season mean to you?

VM: I would say that it was cool for me, because it wasn’t even about the awards going into the season; it was kind of about making sure as a team that we try to get as close as possible to that national championship and the playoffs. Then just for me, personally, earning respect; I just wanted to earn the respect of a lot of people, to be recognized as one of the best in the country at my position and as a defensive player. So those awards are really cool, just to see that coming to fruition and to earn that respect.

JI: You’ve been able to play alongside a bunch of NFL-caliber defensive backs at Oregon the last few years. How has that atmosphere molded you as a player and as a competitor?

VM: I would say it brought competition to the DB room every day. You don’t just get a spot given to you; you gotta earn it. All that did was help me compete all the time and get better, game by game, practice by practice. It allowed for me to see older guys see some of their mistakes and things that could have done better and apply it to my game as things I could do well to apply to the next level and apply game by game. That was kind of big for me, being able to pick off a guy’s brains and see what they did wrong, see what they did right and try to put input it into every piece of my game.

JI: Watching you on tape, one of the things that stands out to me is your versatility, whether it’s single-high, two-high, out of the slot, in the box, you name it. What goes into being able to play so many alignments, and is there one you think you’re the best at?

VM: I would say what goes into it is a little bit of my athleticism matched with my football IQ. Just the ability to understand everybody on the defense and what they’re doing, as well as understand where the offense is on the field, the situation, how they’re trying to attack us, all of that goes into play with it. For my ability and knowing certain situations, we’re going to get this and be able to plug myself into wherever that is and play fast, it allows me to do that. Being able to play all over the field just allows me to have that versatility and to just make plays everywhere.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

JI: You got added to the Senior Bowl roster the week of the event. What did that invitation mean to you, and how quick was that turnaround of getting you down to Mobile?

VM: It was a pretty cool experience, definitely one of those things you want to put on your checklist, but it was a cool opportunity, awesome, and [I’m] honored. I was at Exos on Tuesday, I got the call Tuesday and went down to Mobile on Tuesday.

JI: How was it being able to talk to NFL teams, and what kind of feedback did you get from them?

VM: That went really well. For them, to be able to be hands-on and really get to talk to me personally, not just hear from somebody else, but for me to be hands-on and be able to see the type of person I am, the type of football player I am, and the type of things I bring to life and in the game, and what I bring to an organization. It was cool to let them see that and get to have conversation with them.

JI: Which safeties have you grown up idolizing?

VM: There’s so many people. I would say all-time, like probably my all-time guy’s Ed Reed. That’s somebody I kind of patterned my game after a little bit. Tyrann Mathieu, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Budda Baker. Jessie Bates is somebody that’s been doing really well. Eddie Jackson’s a guy who’s been pretty consistent. So it’s a lot of guys, Jamal Adams, the list goes on and on and on. I’m a student of the game. I watch all of these guys and always trying to take certain things from their game and apply it to mine so I can continue to grow and be better.

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

VM: Podcasting, watching movies, TV shows, video games, those are all things I like to do. I’m very laid back, I would say, and reserved when I get off the field. I’m always just handling my business. I’m really big into media and broadcasting, so I’m always trying to watch film. I’m always trying to do interviews, anything like that, just to continue to get better and better at it.

JI: Is media or broadcasting something you’d have interest in after your NFL career?

VM: 100 percent. I’ve had a podcast – we haven’t released episodes – but I’ve had a podcast through our media school; it’s something I’m passionate about. I got a degree in political science just so I can do more than just football. I can have a perspective on the entire world. I’ve mainly probably want to go into sports and football.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

VM: You’d be getting “The General.” Somebody that is a leader on and off the field. Come in right away, get guys to gravitate towards him and somebody that can lead an entire defense and not just a secondary. A playmaker, A versatile playmaker can play anywhere. Then as well off the field, somebody with good character, somebody that does everything right, someone where people would look around and emulate him, want to be like him because he does everything right. He treats people the right way, he gives back to his community. All of that, I feel like to bring to any type of franchise.

