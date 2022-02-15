ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Suspect Arrested in Broussard Homicide

By Brandon Comeaux
 5 days ago
One week ago, Broussard Police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive to find a male laying dead after being shot. Now, we...

Man in Hospital After Being Shot Following Altercation

One man is in serious but stable condition after shooting this evening in Lafayette. There was a shooting that happened at the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery this evening at around 6:30. Lafayette Police Senior Corporal Matt Benoit, the spokesman for the Lafayette Police Department, says one man pulled a gun after the two began arguing.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Car Crashes into Lafayette Parade Route Before Rio Parade

A woman has been charged with OWI, second offense, after hitting barricades and then pedestrians along the Lafayette parade route right before the Rio Parade tonight. According to Lafayette Police Spokesman Senior Corporal Matt Benoit, 31-year-old Jessica Richard has been charged with OWI and Two Counts of Vehicular Negligent Injury.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Second Arrest in Melville Shooting Case for Not Reporting Murder

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, a second person has been arrested in connection with a case in which investigators say jealousy was the motive. According to law enforcement, they have evidence that 20-year-old Jaiman Maurice Mason was in the truck with both before and after they alleged that 18-year-old Jaden Michael Ardoin is alleged to have chased a vehicle containing Wade Edward Smith and James Preston Allen Vaughn.
MELVILLE, LA
Youngsville Police Chief’s Son’s Truck Stolen from Downtown Lafayette

The son of the Youngsville Police chief was in Downtown Lafayette last night. When he got back to where he had parked, he found that his truck had been stolen. Landon Boudreaux is the District 3 Representative at Lafayette Republican Parish Executive Committee, Vice President of the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control, and son of Chief Rickey Boudreaux. He posted information about the theft to his social media page early this morning.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Arrest Made in New Iberia Remains Case

Two days after someone found skeletal remains in a wooded area of New Iberia, police say they have made an arrest in the case. New Iberia Police Sergeant Daesha Hughes confirmed the arrest via a press release on Tuesday. However, Hughes did not provide any more information about the arrest, including the suspect's name and age.
NEW IBERIA, LA
One Dead & One Injured after Shooting Near Melville

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says one man is dead and another man was injured after a shooting that happened near the Melville area Tuesday night. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says in a press release that Wade Edward Smith was shot to death when deputies arrived on the scene at around 7:30 last night. The shooting happened in the 9400 block of Highway 105.
MELVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

