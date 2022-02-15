ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juventus has a replacement in mind if they offload Moise Kean in the summer

By Martin U
 3 days ago

Moise Kean’s return to Juventus has hardly gone to plan and he might leave the club at the end of this season. Juve has been in suitable form this year and that is partly because the club signed Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window. The Serbian is...

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Juventus hosts Torino for the Derby della Mole (Turin Derby) in Serie A. Danilo’s injury-time equalizer at Atalanta on Sunday stretched Juve’s unbeaten run in the league to 11 games, but the “Old Lady” will need the same resilience against its local rival, which has one of the best defenses in Serie A. Only Juve and Inter Milan have conceded fewer than Torino’s 25 goals in 24 games, while its 69 shots allowed on target is the lowest in the division. Torino lost both its last games –- to Udinese and Venezia –- giving it added incentive to claim derby honors and get back on track. Torino captain Andrea Belotti’s return as a substitute last weekend is timely. Both Rolando Mandragora and Saša Lukić are available again after serving suspensions against Venezia. Denis Zakaria should start for Juve after being rested against Atalanta, while fellow new signing Dušan Vlahović will get another chance to shine after failing to score in Bergamo on Sunday.
Moise Kean
Giacomo Raspadori
