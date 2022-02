Boss Team Games and Saber Interactive promised more news on Evil Dead: The Game would be coming soon, and this week, the developer and publisher delivered on that promise with a new trailer, pre-order info, and more. The trailer shared on Tuesday shows off more of the game's various characters as well as some unique outfits players can get for Ash Williams by pre-ordering the game ahead of its May 13th release. The full contents of the Deluxe Edition, the Collector's Edition, and the Ultimate Collector's Edition were also revealed for those who want more than just the game and some skins.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO