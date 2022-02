A California police department has issued an apology after a Black teen was forcibly thrown on the ground during an arrest—and it was all caught on camera. The video—which quickly went viral on social media—showed Rialto police officers kneeling on a teenage girl and holding her neck with their hands. The Rialto Police Department made a statement on the Feb. 11 incident on Tuesday, saying the teenage girl had refused to identify herself after being stopped for “riding an illegal street pocket bike and traveling at an unsafe speed on a residential street.”

RIALTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO