NHL

'THE BEST KIND OF HOCKEY'

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToffoli draws in for his first game as a Flame, and can't wait to play in these 'meaningful' games again. George Costanza once said that the 'airport pickup' is a "binding social contract." So, late last night - with the mercury dropping, and a fresh coating of snow blanketing...

NHL

Three Thoughts: Penalty kill leads Sens to win in Buffalo

The Ottawa Senators collected two points Thursday night with a 3-1 road win over the Buffalo Sabres. Simply put, the Sens' penalty kill won them the game while Tyler Ennis, against the team that drafted him, tallied his 200th career assist, as Three Thoughts details. Penalty kill superb. Yes, the...
NHL
NHL

LA Kings @ Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch

What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knights:. Where: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada) Adrien Kempe scored in the 1st period, and Trevor Moore notched a shorthanded goal as the Kings were defeated by the Golden Knights, 6-3. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 28 -...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. KRAKEN

FLAMES (28-13-6) vs. KRAKEN (16-30-4) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/CBC | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (63) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Kraken:. Points - Jared McCann (31) Goals - McCann (20)
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Oettinger gets the edge on Fleury in dazzling goalie duel

CHICAGO -- No goals? No problem. On a night when neither the Stars nor the Blackhawks could generate offense, the goaltending stole the show. It was a battle between the wily veteran Marc-Andre Fleury and the young buck Jake Oettinger, and it didn't disappoint. Oettinger was fabulous all game, especially...
NHL
Milan Lucic
Sean Monahan
Brad Treliving
Darryl Sutter
Tyler Toffoli
Tyler Pitlick
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Marchment nets 1st-career hat trick, Cats cruise past Wild

ST. PAUL - Mason Marchment recorded his fist-career hat trick and Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves to lift the Panthers to a convincing 6-2 win over the Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Friday. Winning each of the first two games on their three-game road trip coming out of the...
NHL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Olympic departures keep bringing out the best in other Gophers men's hockey players

With a blank stare that would make a poker player envious, Bob Motzko pondered the question: "How has your team kept winning with three of its best players at the Olympics?''. "I don't want to talk about it,'' the Gophers coach deadpanned after a pause. He quickly rapped the wooden lectern with his knuckles to not tempt the always-fickle hockey gods.
SPORTS
NHL

Thompson's 1st-career hat trick comes in home loss to Colorado

Tage Thompson saw the hats fly in over the glass as he celebrated his first-career hat trick midway through the second period on Sunday, but the celebrations wouldn't last long. Thompson's third goal - and 19th of the season - tied things up in the Buffalo Sabres' game against the...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'SO MANY GOOD MEMORIES'

"There are a ton, but obviously the ones that stick out are when you get a chance to play in the playoffs and that atmosphere. First game sticks out, obviously all the playoffs, a couple big moments I got to experience being around Iggy and seeing him score his 500th was pretty cool. I enjoyed my time here, obviously, and have so many good memories on the ice, for sure."
NHL
NHL

Tyler Seguin's second-half surge shouldn't come as a surprise

If you're looking for a reason the Stars could be better in the second half of the season and might be able to chase down a playoff spot, then there's no better place to start than the fact five or six players under-performed statistically in the first half of the year.
NHL
NHL

Retired Steelers QB Roethlisberger gears up for Penguins practice

Veteran of 18 NFL seasons, Big Ben hangs out with Crosby, Malkin, Letang. For one day at least, you could call the Pittsburgh Penguins the Big Pens. Recently retired Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made an appearance at Penguins practice on Saturday and posed for a picture with captain Sidney Crosby, forward Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang.
NFL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG vs. EDM

The Jets are 4-1-1 out of the All-Star break and a big reason for that is the play of their captain. 35-year-old Blake Wheeler put up another multi-point game on Thursday night (1G-1A), his third in six games and has pushed his point total to 32 points (5G-27A) in 34 games. Wheeler hasn't averaged over a point per game since the 2018-19 campaign when he posted his second consecutive 91-point season.
NHL
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Florida

One of the NHL's best comes to town Friday when the Wild hosts the Panthers at Xcel Energy Center. Who: Florida Panthers (33-10-5, 71 points) at Minnesota Wild (30-12-3, 63 points) Puck drop: 7:08 p.m. Watch: ESPN+, Hulu. Listen: KFAN FM 100.3; Wild Radio Network; Wild NHL App. Follow: @mnwild;...
NHL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Calgary

As Seattle captain Mark Giordano returned to Calgary for the first time (regular season) since he became a member of the Kraken, his team was hoping to end the Flames' eight-game win streak. Unfortunately, it was not to be. Seattle was able to withstand the home team's speedy offensive attack that sustained through all 60 minutes of play, in no small part thanks to the play of Philipp Grubauer; and Calle Jarnkrok shot a puck past Jacob Markstrom in the first period, but that wasn't enough. Seven-and-a-half minutes into the final frame, just three minutes after massive saves by Grubauer on Andrew Mangiapane and Johnny Gaudreau, Elias Lindholm scored off a rebound to ultimately seal a Flames 2-1 win.
NHL
NHL

'WE'VE ALL STEPPED UP'

In fact, it was one of the biggest question marks entering the new season - a colossal endeavour, leaving many in hockey pondering how it could possibly be pulled off. How DO you replace your No.-1 defenceman? Your captain? An absolute gentleman that meant so much to the Flames and city of Calgary?
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Stars keep finding ways to win, this time 1-0 in a shootout

The story of Jake Oettinger continues to get more interesting. The same goes for his team. Oettinger, the 23-year-old goalie who started this season in the minors, stopped 34 shots Friday en route to a 1-0 shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. His team, meanwhile, won its sixth straight game on the road and moved into a wild card playoff spot in the Western Conference temporarily. (LA took the second wild card back after beating Vegas in overtime later that night).
NHL
NHL

Recap: Ducks Score Early and Often in Road Victory over Canucks

The Ducks snapped out of a slump with a bounce-back performance tonight in Vancouver, as 14 different players found the scoresheet in a 7-4 victory over the division rival Canucks at Rogers Arena. NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. Anaheim's seven goals matched a franchise road record for the second time...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

The Oilers begin a back-to-back on Saturday with a matinee road matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. Oilers pre-game coverage is presented by SkipTheDishes. The Edmonton Oilers start a weekend back-to-back with a matinee road matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or...
NHL
NHL

15 Facts from the Islanders' 15-Game Winning Streak

The Islanders were an absolute machine during a 15-game winning streak in 1982. There are plenty of remarkable achievements from the New York Islanders dynasty. The postseason feats - four-straight Stanley Cups and an NHL-record 19-straight playoff series wins - rightfully headline the marquee, but during the regular season, there may not be a more impressive run than the Islanders 15-game winning streak from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20, 1982.
NHL
NHL

Lecavalier: Ready for his new role

MONTREAL -- Newly appointed special advisor to hockey operations, Vincent Lecavalier, met the media on Friday afternoon. The Île-Bizard native enjoyed a 17-year NHL career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings before announcing his retirement in June 2016. Here are a few key quotes...
NHL
NHL

Pastrnak's OT Winner Pushes Bruins Past Senators

OTTAWA - David Pastrnak had been one of the NHL's hottest players since the calendar turned to 2022. The winger put together a torrid stretch through January, during which he potted 16 goals in 16 games. But the last week, he admitted, had been a grind. Pastrnak was without a...
NHL

