The Albany Great Danes are coming off back-to-back wins against Binghamton and New Hampshire so there is reason for optimism in New York's Capital Region. However, with a 12-15 record and just three games remaining on their schedule, you probably think they'll need to win the America East Tournament to get invited to March Madness. And that is true, unless the selection committee weighs BPI quite heavily because the Great Danes are suddenly the top ranked team in America by that metric.

ALBANY, NY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO