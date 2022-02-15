ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dolce&Gabbana relaunching beauty with an eye on Gen-Z

By COLLEEN BARRY
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8RDS_0eFOVDD200
Italy Dolce & Gabbana Beauty FILE - People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York. Dolce&Gabbana has become the first Italian fashion house to bring its beauty division in-house, a move that the CEO said Tuesday would strengthen the link between beauty and fashion, and help build inroads with younger consumers. (AP Photo/Pamela Hassell, file) (Pamela Hassell)

MILAN — (AP) — Dolce&Gabbana has become the first Italian fashion house to bring its beauty division in-house, a move that the CEO said Tuesday would strengthen the link between beauty and fashion and help build inroads with younger consumers.

CEO Alfonso Dolce said developing products with a new team at the Milan headquarters will allow more creative tie-ins with runway collections, “creating a more global, transversal experience,’’ that he said would bring the brand “closer not only to our loyal customers but also new Gen-Z clients.”

The Milan fashion powerhouse made the move after its licensing deal with Shiseido was terminated last year, the latest in a series of licensing agreements that Dolce&Gabbana had entered since launching fragrances 30 years ago.

Luxury fashion brands have long had beauty segments, while only a few, namely Chanel and Dior, handling the manufacturing and distribution in-house. While fragrance has long been the beauty standard-bearer for many fashion houses, cosmetics are increasingly becoming a way to reach younger customers, with brands such as Gucci and Hermes offering their runway color palettes in elegantly bottled nail polishes.

Dolce&Gabbana aims to grow cosmetics from 2% to 15% of its beauty business within five years of the 2023 launch, said Gianluca Toniolo, the new operating chief executive of Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, and former managing director of LVMH global travel retail fragrance and cosmetics.

Beauty currently generates 1 billion euros in annual retail revenues.

The new division will comprise fragrances, the bulk of current business, along with cosmetics and skin care. The first new fragrances are set to launch next year, with cosmetics soon to follow.

“The first strategic goal of the beauty category at Dolce&Gabbana is to create a strong connection with fashion,” Toniolo said. “Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are involved in the same way as in fashion, and this will allow us to speak in the same language to transmit the stylistic canons evident in fashion also in the beauty. “

The new strategy will allow the brand to reposition its beauty products with select retail partners who already sell their fashion, but also expand geographically, for example into the United States, where Dolce&Gabbana cosmetics are not currently sold.

Dolce&Gabbana’s beauty expansion plans coincide with other areas of diversification, including home design, which will be further unveiled at the next Milan Furniture Fair in June, as well as food and beverage products through an array of partnerships.

Alfonso Dolce said the new businesses provide “an opportunity for the brand to dialogue with customers” in a new way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dolce&Gabbana takes perfumes and cosmetics business in-house

ROME, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Dolce&Gabbana has set up a new company to directly manage the development, production and sale of its perfumes and cosmetics, Chief Executive Alfonso Dolce said on Monday. The move to bring in-house a multi-million business, which is key for many fashion houses...
BUSINESS
Gadget Flow

Smeg and Dolce & Gabbana luxury collection combines design & fashion for a kitchen series

Upgrade your kitchen accessories for a stylish approach with the Smeg and Dolce and Gabbana luxury collection. Combining design and fashion in an unconventional projector, this series produces bold, unexpected creativity. Moreover, this luxury collection features all the accessories you need, including coffee machines, blenders, stand mixers, kettle, and slow juicers. All the while, these accessories includes gold lemons, bright red cherries, and citrus fruits. In particular, the espresso coffee machine boasts typical Sicilian decorations and delicate floral motifs. Additionally, the mixer features typical Sicilian decorations in an explosion of color and liveliness. Another product is the 2-slice toaster has traditional motifs of the famous Sicilian carts. Finally, the Smeg and Dolce and Gabbana’s juicer includes bright bursts of color and typical Sicilian fruits to define its decoration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domenico Dolce
WWD

NuFace Is Taking 40% Off Skin Care Devices During Its Presidents’ Day Beauty Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are typicall known as some of the best shopping days to score beauty deals, Presidents’ Day beauty sales can be just as tempting to splurge with major savings. And if there’s one sale beauty lovers don’t want to miss this weekend, it’s this NuFace sale.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 This Presidents’ Day weekend, NuFace is...
SKIN CARE
HOLAUSA

Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump in leopard print coat

Rihanna only announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago and she’s already given us some of the most amazing maternity looks ever. The “Wild Thoughts” singer was spotted out and about in New York City on Thursday, February 17, once again flaunting her absolutely adorable baby bump. For the occassion, the mom-to-be wore a baggy leopard-print jacket that was left unzipped near her belly, showing her tummy in all its glory.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Fashion Houses#Beauty Brands#Italian Fashion#Milan#Ap#Shiseido#Chanel#Dolce Gabbana Beauty#Lvmh
Hello Magazine

Kylie Minogue looks like a Greek goddess in jaw-dropping mini-dress

Kylie Minogue always looks jaw-dropping, and she proved that on Saturday as she took a step back in time to relive her Aphrodite tour. The singer resembled a Greek goddess as she took to the stage in a jaw-dropping mini-dress that had a stunning train flowing behind it. She had golden knee-high strappy boots on, and a halo on her head that resembled a laurel as well as cherub wings. She also rocked other daring looks in the post including a shawl that covered her from head to toe, with a crown made up of stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
86K+
Followers
88K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy