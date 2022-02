Texas suffered its second loss of the season to head coach Chris Beard’s former program, as Texas Tech and plenty of its fans came into the Frank Erwin Center and saw the Red Raiders come out with a 61-55 victory. It was a brutal day for the Longhorns’ top-two scorers in Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr, as Carr went scoreless and Allen battled foul trouble and finished with six points and didn’t score for the first 34 minutes of the game.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO