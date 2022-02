It seems like several years have passed since we were pumped to see The Lumineers at the gorgeous Gorge Amphitheater. It was actually set for August 15th of 2020 and then you know what happened. We kinda figured we were SOL on this one, as some other shows we were hoping to see in 2020 never were made up, but The Lumineers don't roll like that, they were determined to follow through on their promise to play the Gorge.

