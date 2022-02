I’ve been seeing lots of ads lately for debt consolidation companies, debt settlement companies and the HELOC. Are any of these methods for reducing debt a good idea?. No. These are all bad ideas when it comes to getting out of debt. There’s a lot of buzz these days surrounding all the “quick” and “easy” ways to clean up debt and get control of your finances. But the truth is neither one is ever easy. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

