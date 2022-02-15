ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Gemma Arterton, Eddie Izzard & more join Disney series ‘Culprits’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGemma Arterton and Eddie Izzard are the latest additions to the original Disney series ‘Culprits.’. Also joining Arterton and Izzard on the cast list are Kirby Howell-Baptiste (“Cruella”) who plays Officer, Niamh Algar (“Deceit”, “Raised...

www.heyuguys.com

IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Deadline

Catherine Zeta-Jones To Star In ‘National Treasure’ Disney+ Series

Catherine Zeta-Jones has signed on as a co-lead opposite Lisette Alexis in National Treasure, Disney Branded Television’s TV series for Disney+ produced by ABC Signature. The project, executive produced by the films’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Alexis) — a DREAMer in search of answers about her family — who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. Oscar winner Zeta-Jones will play Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market...
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Rita Ora Is the Latest Star to Join 'Beauty & The Beast' Disney+ Sequel Series

Rita Ora has been cast in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series!. The 31-year-old singer is joining previously announced Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Briana Middleton as Tilly and recently added Fra Fee and Jelani Alladin as Prince Benoit Berlioz and Jean-Michel, respectively. Rita...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Five More Join “John Wick” Prequel Series

“Supergirl” and “Merlin” alum Katie McGrath, “Sons of Anarchy” actor and “Rectify” creator Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, and Marina Mazepa have all joined the cast of Starz’s “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental”. The five join...
TV SERIES
WFMZ-TV Online

‘American Born Chinese’ Disney+ Series Adds Michelle Yeoh & More to Cast

UPDATE (2/7/2022):. American Born Chinese is staging a Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings reunion. The genre-hopping action-comedy series, based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, has added Michelle Yeoh, Ben Wang, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Ke Huy Quan, Jim Liu, and Sydney Taylor to the cast. (Cretton and Yeoh previously worked on the Marvel movie together.)
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Doctor Jekyll Reimagining Casts Eddie Izzard to Star

A new take on the novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde is moving forward with Eddie Izzard having been tapped to star in the reimagining as Nina Jekyll, per Variety. The new film, Doctor Jekyll, comes from director Joe Stephenson (Chicken, McKellen: Playing the Party) and from a script by Dan Kelly-Mulhern. Thanks to the success of 2020's The Invisible Man and the ways in which it reimagined concepts that have been explored countless times, this new take on the material sounds to be exploring a similarly fresh approach to the material as opposed to merely being the latest in a long string of adaptations.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Eddie Izzard to Play Dr. Nina Jekyll in Modern Take on Classic Tale in DOCTOR JEKYLL With Joe Stephenson Directing

Eddie Izzard (Ocean’s 11-13, The Lost Symbol) is set to star in the modernized film version of the classic tale Doctor Jekyll, in which she will play Dr. Nina Jekyll. The film is being directed by Joe Stephenson, (Chicken, McKellen: Playing the Part), who developed the project with first time writer Dan Kelly-Mulhern over the U.K. lockdown.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

Eddie Izzard sets premiere date for new special ‘Wunderbar’

Eddie Izzard has left her impression all over the world, time and time again. Now, she’s using her latest special to bring us a bit deeper in hers. Announced last week, Izzard is making her way back into the spotlight with a new special, Wunderbar, which premieres on February 15. It will mark Izzard’s 10th special and features the English comic’s signature mix of rambling, whimsical monologues and self-referential theatrics, while also bringing viewers deeper into the personal life of one of comedy’s most consistent stars. Filmed at the very end of her 2019 world tour, Izzard takes the opportunity to return to her comedy roots following the death of her father, and in the process, shows that reflecting on one of the most illustrious careers in the comedy game can, in fact, happen in one of the smallest rooms she’s played in years.
TV & VIDEOS
Empire

Eddie Izzard To Play Dr. Jekyll

There have been many adaptations of Robert Louis Stevenson’s iconic 1886 novella The Strange Case Of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde through the years since its publication. But none of them have starred Eddie Izzard. That changes now, as she's on to play Dr. Nina Jekyll in a new film version simply called Dr. Jekyll.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Sebastian Stan & Daisy Edgar-Jones star in trippy new trailer for ‘Fresh’

Searchlight Pictures has debuted a new trailer for the Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones Led ‘Fresh.’ We saw the film in Sundance and were suitably impressed. The story follows Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Sebastian Stan) at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. Only to find that her new paramour has been hiding some unusual appetites.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

In the Heights star Anthony Ramos is reportedly joining Disney Plus' Ironheart series

In the Heights star Anthony Ramos has reportedly been cast in the Disney Plus Ironheart series. According to a report from Deadline, Ramos has been brought into the MCU to play a key role in Ironheart, though the specifics of said role are still under wraps. Disney Plus' Ironheart will star Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk, Judas and the Black Messiah) as Marvel comics superhero Riri Williams, a 15-year-old super genius inventor who, with Tony Stark's blessing and field experience, reverse-engineers an advanced version of Iron Man's armor powered by an AI version of Tony himself. While she goes by Ironheart, she essentially assumed the role of de facto Iron Man while he was out of commission before she joined superhero league the Champions.
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

Kate McKinnon jumps on board Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ movie

Kate McKinnon is the latest name to jump on board Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie Movie’ in an undisclosed role. McKinnon reuniting with Robbie who takes on the role of the titular character, Ryan Gosling will play the role of Ken. Greta Gerwig will direct the feature. Co-written by...
MOVIES
EW.com

The Crawleys go Hollywood (and to France) in Downton Abbey: A New Era trailer

The full trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era is finally here, and it's full of shocks and surprises!. The Crawleys are apparently going to the South of France because, get this, Violet (Maggie Smith) has inherited a villa from an old lover! But that's not all, Downton is also going to be home to a newfangled project destined to raise the ire of the traditionalists in the house: It's going to be the setting for a film that will shoot there under the helm of producer-director Mr. Barber (Hugh Dancy).
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

James Bond and The Good Place stars join new Disney+ series

James Bond's Gemma Arterton and The Good Place's Kirby Howell-Baptiste have joined the cast of Disney+ outing Culprits, an upcoming heist series from I Care A Lot writer-director J Blakeson. They're not the only ones that have recently signed on for the project, either. According to Deadline, news of their...
TV SERIES
heyuguys.com

Full trailer arrives for ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’

Universal Pictures has debuted a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era.’. The original principal cast has returned for the second film along with new additions Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West. The much-anticipated cinematic return of the global phenomenon reunites...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto expected to return for fourth ‘Star Trek’ outing

During the Paramount Investors Day Presentation yesterday, J.J. Abrams announced the commencement of a fourth ‘Star Trek’ film featuring its original cast. Negotiations are underway to bring back Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg for a whole new adventure with a number of new characters.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Retreat’: Clive Owen, Alice Braga & More Join FX Limited Series

The Crown‘s Emma Corrin will be joined by stars from The Knick, Queen of the South, Law & Order: SVU. FX‘s upcoming mystery series. Retreat has added Clive Owen (Andy), Harris Dickinson (Bill), Alice Braga (Sian), Jermaine Fowler (Martin), Joan Chen (Lu Mei), Raúl Esparza (David), Edoardo Ballerini (Ray), Pegah Ferydoni (Ziba), Ryan J. Haddad (Oliver), and Javed Khan (Rohan), Deadline reports. Brit Marling (Lee), who co-created the series with Zal Batmanglij, will also star. Their character names are the only details that have been released so far.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

New Great Expectations series casts Olivia Colman, Matt Berry, and more

Olivia Colman and Matt Berry are taking on the world of Charles Dickens with a new adaptation of Great Expectations, Variety reports. Great Expectations was first published in 1861 and the novel is a coming of age story centering around an orphan Pip and featuring an eclectic ensemble cast of characters who come and go from Pip's life. Colman will play the eccentric Miss Havisham, a wealthy spinster who takes on Pip as a companion, while Berry is Mr. Pumblechook, the uncle of Pip's sister's husband.
TV SERIES

