Who Is Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Dating? Meet Her Girlfriend Charlotte Drury

Sweet couple! Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez is dating girlfriend Charlotte Drury, Life & Style can confirm, and they are having a “happy year” together. Who is her partner? Keep reading to learn more about their relationship!

Although the pair have been appearing on each other’s Instagram accounts since September 2021, Laurie, 21, confirmed their romance in December 2021.

“Cheesin! Happy year!!!!” the Olympian gushed via Instagram while sharing a photo of her and the Laguna Beach native, 25, vacationing in Seattle. This is Laurie’s first public relationship.

Charlotte is also an accomplished athlete and is a trampoline gymnast. She is the first American woman to win a gold medal in trampoline at the 2014 World Cup in Minsk.

Moreover, the athlete has been a member of the USA Trampoline and Tumbling National Team since 2011 and was an alternate during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which took place in summer 2021.

Besides being seriously accomplished in the gym, Charlotte also inspires fans by sharing her journey since being diagnosed with Type I diabetes.

“A month before the first Olympic trial of 2021, I knew something was wrong,” she recalled via Instagram in July 2021. “I spent the last year, busting my ass and pushing through the hardest trainings of my life to show up at national team camp in March and watch the other girls out jump me by miles.”

Although Charlotte felt “off for months,” she chalked it up to “depression” and stress from her nonstop schedule. However, she finally listened to the “nagging voice” in her head telling her something was “really wrong” and went to the doctor, where she was diagnosed with Type I diabetes.

“I didn’t go into practice for a week. I didn’t even consider continuing with gym,” she recalled after receiving the devastating news. “This felt insurmountable and terrifying and there was just no way I could figure out how to manage a life-changing diagnosis and get into Olympic shape in time for the first trial in three weeks.”

Luckily, with the “unwavering support” from her coach, she decided to keep training, revealing that she probably “would’ve walked away” on her own.

“I started to figure out how to manage it and decided to give everything I had to the sport in the little bit of time I had left,” she continued, adding that in a few months she learned how to take care and manage her blood sugar.

“Words can’t describe how hard this year has been, but through all the adversity, I’m most proud of myself for not giving up,” Charlotte noted. “I found out that I’m tougher than I think I am … S—t happens but we don’t have to let the hard things stop us.”

It’s clear Laurie is crazy over her partner and super inspired by her strength. “Two olympians, a power couple,” she wrote in the comments via TikTok after sharing a video of her and Charlotte in bed.