Orlando, Florida is the top destination for Presidents' Day Weekend travel.

The weekend is almost here! After a cool start to the work week, temperatures slowly began to rebound and as our wind pattern veered off the water, more moisture returned to the forecast (mainly in the form of clouds). This morning temperatures were on the mild side with many spots waking up in the upper 60s and lower 70s and it sure felt muggy. The breeze also began to die down a bit as compared to the last few days.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO