Orlando, Florida is the top destination for Presidents' Day Weekend travel.

By Worldwide Rescue, Security, Inc.
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Americans Opt for Warm Weather Destinations for Presidents' Day Weekend Travel. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022...

The Associated Press

Huge opal sells for $125,000 at Alaska auction

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A gemstone, billed as one of the largest gem-quality opals ever found, was sold for $125,000 at auction in Alaska on Sunday. The opal, dubbed the “Americus Australis,” weighs more than 11,800 carats, according to the auction house Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals. It also has a long history.
UPI News

Multiday severe threat across Central, Southern states

Snow and ice threats will not be the only hazards on the menu across the United States this week as a widespread storm travels from coast to coast. AccuWeather forecasters say that a severe thunderstorm threat from Monday to Tuesday night will develop and impact at least 10 Central and Southern states.
The Press

ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

