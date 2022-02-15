ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity portfolio like they do with stocks.

By Vesta Equity, Algorand
The Press
The Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Property owners can access home equity in 3 easy steps without debt, interest, or outright sale. Investors can build a residential equity...

www.thepress.net

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Why Are Home Prices So Expensive Right Now?

There's a housing shortage in the U.S., and home prices seem to keep going higher and higher. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 21, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel and Jason Hall discuss the current state of the U.S. housing market, why prices have been rising rapidly, and what investors need to know about it.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Housing Affordability#Home Equity#Residential Real Estate#Investor#Vesta Equity#Nft
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

Home prices set to soar 12% in 2022 says a top forecaster: ‘No end in sight’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. For months, sundry forecasters have been predicting a sharp slowdown in the rapid pace of home price appreciation. Indeed, it seems logical that following the recent gigantic run-up, year-over-year gains should “revert to the mean,” falling to mid–single digits or even lower. That has certainly been the pattern historically: Superhigh prices lure existing homeowners to plant “for sale” signs, and builders get active, filling their subdivisions with new ranches and colonials. While supply expands, demand cools because the big jump in prices and the rise in monthly payments means that fewer people in each income tier can afford to buy. High prices set in motion the process that tames the rampage.
REAL ESTATE
BHG

How to Buy and Sell in The Hottest Housing Market in Years

While concerns surrounding the omicron COVID-19 variant appear to be winding down in many places around the country and mask mandates are being lifted, none of these steps toward normalcy have yet improved conditions in the real estate market. More than a few industry analysts predict that the spring real estate season is poised to be extremely competitive for a host of reasons, not the least of which is a continued lack of inventory as pandemic-related impacts linger on.
REAL ESTATE
AOL Corp

US existing home sales unexpectedly jump in January, as inventory hits record low

Home sales in the U.S. jumped in the first month of 2022, while the number of homes for sales hit a new record low. Existing home sales rose 6.7% to a seasonally adjusted 6.50 million million units in January from a month earlier, the highest rate in 12 months, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The number of sales was down 2.3% from the same month a year ago. Home sales in December were revised down to 6.09 million from 6.18 million. The results far exceeded analysts' expectations of a 1.3% month-over-month decline to 6.1 million units, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
REAL ESTATE
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
1K+
Followers
39K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy