Three Westlake Park, which once housed BP Corp. and Conoco Phillips, has sold at a $67.4M loss after sitting vacant through the pandemic. The 420K SF office at 550 Westlake Park was built in 1983, and has been empty since 2019, when ConocoPhillips' lease expired and it completed its move to a new headquarters facility a few miles away. BP, which occupied more than 40% of the property when it was securitized, vacated in 2015.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO