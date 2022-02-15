ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How to Get Rid of Swollen Ankles Fast

By Kristen Gasnick, PT, DPT
verywellhealth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwelling in your ankles will cause them to look puffy and feel tight and stiff, which restricts your ankle motion and ability to fit in your shoes. Swollen ankles can result from a variety of different causes, including injury, pregnancy, congestive heart failure, arthritis, and more. This article will...

www.verywellhealth.com

Vincent Venturella
4d ago

furosemide. Lasix......short for a diuretic that lasts six hours long. Take with potassium !

Reply(1)
12
Comments / 0

