ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Rust shooting: Lawsuit alleges Baldwin 'recklessly shot' Hutchins

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin "recklessly shot and killed" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year, a lawsuit from her family has alleged. Ms Hutchins, 42, died last year during a scene rehearsal after a gun held by Baldwin discharged a live round. Baldwin is one of several defendants...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
TheDailyBeast

Dad Posted Selfie With Kids One Hour Before Shooting Them in Murder-Suicide

A father who took to Facebook to post a selfie with his two young children fatally shot them less than an hour later before turning the gun on himself, Florida authorities have said. Humberto Christian Tovar Zapata, 41, uploaded the image of himself, his 12-year-old daughter, Baleria Tovar, and his 9-year-old son, Matias Tovar, at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, according to Miami-Dade police. At 9:26 p.m., officers were called to respond to a Miami Lakes shooting reported outside an apartment complex. First responders to the scene found Zapata and the children already dead, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. The suspect’s estranged wife, also the mother of the children, reportedly made the discovery of the bodies, located near a canal bank close to the apartment. Earlier that day, police said, she had argued with Zapata over the whereabouts of their children. Both she and Zapata’s mother told a local outlet that he had suffered from untreated mental illness. It was unclear whether the selfie Zapata shared had been taken just before the incident, or if the suspect had used an older image.
MIAMI LAKES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lawsuits#Matthew And Son#Bbc Los Angeles
The US Sun

Miss America contestant’s toddler said ‘you’ll be ok, dad’ as bodybuilder lay dying after being shot while preaching

THE toddler son of a former Miss Mississippi reportedly told his dad he'd "be okay" as the bodybuilder died on the street after being fatally shot on Saturday. Thomas Hand, 37, and his wife Christine Kozlowski, 33, were reportedly preaching in a poor neighborhood in Montgomery, Alabama when a 17-year-old teen allegedly shot him out of nowhere.
MONTGOMERY, AL
SFGate

Coast Guard mother convicted in infant daughter's crib death

NORFOLK, Va. - A Coast Guard petty officer was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old daughter at a small island outpost in Alaska, in a case that centered on the young mother's mental health and postpartum depression. Katie Richard, 25, was convicted of...
NORFOLK, VA
Oxygen

‘I Did It. I Killed Them All’: 15-Year-Old Shot And Incinerated 5 Family Members

Cushing, Wisconsin is known for its pine forests and low crime rates. But in the spring of 1991 the community faced a shocking quintuple family murder. On April 24, Alice Anderson, the mother of 15-year-old Bruce Brenizer, called the Polk County Sheriff’s Department. Bruce had told her that her ex, the teen’s 35-year-old father, Rick Brenizer, his girlfriend Ruth Berentson, 31, his two stepsisters, Mindy, 7, and Heidi, 10, and half-sister Crystal, 5, had gone missing.
CUSHING, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Rust
Popculture

Clint Eastwood's Daughter Reportedly Arrested After California DUI Stop

Clint Eastwood's youngest daughter was reportedly "secretly" arrested for a DUI back in August. According to Radar Online, who obtained the details from Monterey CHP, 25-year-old Morgan Eastwood was taken into custody on Aug. 7 after blowing over the legal limit in California. According to Radar, no drugs were found...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Father severely beat his young son, leaving him bruised, after the boy and his younger brother made a variety of app purchases on an iPad

The 33-year-old father allegedly severely beat his 9-year-old son after the boy and his younger brother reportedly mad a variety of app purchases on an iPad earlier this month. The 33-year-old dad was taken into custody following an investigation involving the Florida Department of Children and Families Child Protection Team, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook release.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy