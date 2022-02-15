ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

DA dismisses charges, allowing Vincent Simmons to walk free after 45 years behind bars

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Vincent Simmons walks free after nearly 45 years in prison File photo. (Vladstudioraw/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. — A man convicted in 1977 of raping 14-year-old twin sisters is now free after years of maintaining his innocence.

A judge had ordered a new trial for Vincent Simmons, ruling that exculpatory evidence had not been turned over to his original defense team, CNN reported. The district attorney then dismissed the charges against Simmons, KALB reported.

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III said he dismissed the charges with the consent of the alleged victims, despite believing he had enough evidence to re-convict Sanders, telling KALB he did not want to put the women through another trial.

In 1977, a jury of 11 White men and one Black woman convicted Simmons, who s Black, for the attempted assault of the twin sisters, CNN reported. Simmons was sentenced at the time to 100 years in prison.

Simmons tried at least 16 times over the last 44 years to get a new trial, and has always maintained his innocence, CBS News reported. His latest request’s success stems from new evidence uncovered by CBS News that was never shown to the jury. Among those items were a medical exam report for one of the victims, and testimony by the girls to the sheriff about their alleged attacker, CBS News reported.

The twin sisters who accused Simmons, who are now 59 years old, told CBS News they still believe Simmons is guilty, saying, “He went in guilty. He is guilty now and guess what, he will die guilty. So, I am happy. I got 44 years.”

Simmons told CBS News he has no hard feelings toward the victims and that he has forgiven them.


