State warns that ditching indoor masking in schools will end test-to-stay programAn announcement Monday, Feb. 7 that the state will lift its indoor mask mandate by the end of March doesn't guarantee schools will be maskless. The Oregon Department of Education noted the decision about whether to stop requiring masks in schools ultimately rests with school districts and local health departments. That could make for a varied landscape of rules across the state. "As of March 31, the decision to require universal masking in school settings will rest with decision makers in school districts, charter schools, private schools, and...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO