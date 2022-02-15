Former Chairperson of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Susan Baker joins Else's Scientific Advisory Board

The baby care products are one of the essential products that every parent wants for their baby. Products like skin care, car seats, carriers, diapers, food etc. are generally categorized into different segments like cosmetics and toiletries, safety and convenience, indoor products and food. These four segments are the most important ones when it comes to baby's safety and care. First when the baby is born parents start taking good care of the baby's skin and feed them the best food. There are a range of baby skin products available today and all are made with natural and safe ingredients, so that it doesn't harm the baby's skin. Few ingredients that should not be applied on the babies like fragrances can cause allergic reactions, synthetic dyes, sulphates etc, should always be avoided in baby skin care products. The skin care products come under the cosmetics & toiletries, the oral, bathing, diaper, wipes come under the same. The baby diapers are also one of the most required and essential products for babies. These come with different types and sizes, types like herbal, smart, etc. The new technology advancement has brought in the smart baby diapers, which includes a sensor inside the diaper that can be connected to parents' phone. Whenever the diaper gets wet the sensor automatically informs the parent to change it.

WORLD ・ 9 HOURS AGO