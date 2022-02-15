WarpSpeed Taxi Updates Shareholders on Company Progress

According to the new research report, the "Industrial 3D Printing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering (Printers, Materials, Software, Services), Application, Process, Technology, Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Industrial 3D Printing Market is projected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 to USD 5.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. Owing to COVID-19, the industrial 3D printing market faced some headwinds for 2020–2021. As 3D printing is moving beyond prototyping toward bulk-manufacturing the industrial 3D printing market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. During the pandemic, 3D printing technology demonstrated on-demand production for healthcare equipment, as well as compensated for weak supply chains in other industries to some extent.

