If you're tired of outrageous fees charged by banks, mortgage lenders and other financial institutions, a federal consumer watchdog group wants to hear your story. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) just launched a new initiative encouraging people to lodge complaints about the worst fees they've encountered. The CFPB — a federal agency established in 2011 to protect and enforce consumer financial laws — says it will use this feedback to crack down on “junk fees” charged by banks, credit unions, credit card companies, mortgage lenders and more, potentially saving Americans billions of dollars in the process.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 21 DAYS AGO