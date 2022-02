Fighters all around the world are taking center stage at the largest martial arts tournament, as the 15th and latest installation to the King of Fighters (KOF) saga is soon to be released. A renowned versus fighter game developed by SNK, KOF XV takes place after the events of its predecessor KOF XIV. New threats and stormy days lie ahead, featuring deceased fighters that have revived to new challengers trying to understand just what powers they hold. Here, we lay out the release date for King of Fighters XV and explore what we know so far about the upcoming KOF title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO