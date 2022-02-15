AI and Advance Machine Learning in BFSI Market Statistics and Research Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Report 2022-2028

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "AI and Advance Machine Learning in BFSI Market By Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), and Application (Fraud & Risk Management, Customer Segmentation, Sales & Marketing, Digital Assistance and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and...

EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Daily Mail

Covid infections plummet by 37% in a week to 25,696 cases but deaths rise from 52 to 74 as PM plans to axe all rules on Freedom Day on Thursday

Coronavirus infection rates have plummet by more than a third on last week - as Boris Johnson prepared Britain to fully exit restriction Covid Freedom Day this week. Case rates reported by the UK Health Security Agency on Sunday fell by 37 per cent on last week to 25,696 cases - the lowest figure since August last year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

What is the Suisse secrets leak and why are we publishing it?

In popular culture, there is nowhere safer to stash your cash than the vault of a Swiss bank. From thrillers to spy novels, Swiss bankers are depicted as discreet men in suits who know which questions not to ask. As James Bond quipped in The World Is Not Enough: “If you can’t trust a Swiss banker, what’s the world come to?”
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Italy reports 42,081 new coronavirus cases on Sunday

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italy reported 42,081 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, down from 50,534 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths reported fell to 141 from 252. Some 372,776 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, well below the previous...
WORLD
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS
Financial World

FINAL MEDAL TABLE AT BEIJING 2022

Here is the final medal table of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Norway wins, with 37 overall medals, of which 16 gold medals, ahead of Germany (27 overall medals) and China (15 overall medals). USA in 4th place and off the podium, with 25 overall medals, of which 8 gold medals.
SPORTS
natureworldnews.com

Pangolins Rescued From Illegal Trafficking Suffer From Signs of PTSD

After being rescued from the horrors of the illicit wildlife trade, pangolins, the world's most trafficked species, suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). "The conditions they come from are sometimes terribly contaminated," Humane Society International Africa's Nicci Wright told Newsweek. "They're malnourished, dehydrated, and sometimes so feeble that they can't even roll themselves up."
SCIENCE

