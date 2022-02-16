ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Toast (TOST) Q4 Revenues Beats

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toast (NYSE: TOST) reported...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

These 4 Growth Stocks Have Soared 10% to 61% Since Reporting Earnings

This earnings season has been unpredictable, but these are some of the highlights so far. The stock market has been volatile so far in 2022, and this roller coaster of an earnings season hasn't helped. Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) broke a record that no company wants: It lost $230 billion in market value the day after releasing its earnings report, the largest one-day valuation wipeout in stock market history.
STOCKS
Variety

Snapchat Gains 13 Million Users in Q4, Snap Stock Rallies on 42% Revenue Jump and First Net Profit

Snap shares rocketed up more than 50% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street financial forecasts — posting its first-ever net profit and netting more Snapchat users than expected. The company reported an average of 319 million daily active users for the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 13 million over 306 million in the third quarter. Snap also topped earnings estimates, although those were lowered after Snap had warned of a Q4 revenue slowdown. Revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $1.30 billion, and it was Snap’s first quarter of positive net income as a public company —...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tost#Streetinsider Premium#Toast
freightwaves.com

DoorDash earnings: Business expands, growth slows

One year after releasing its first earnings report as a public company, DoorDash is a mixed bag. The food delivery platform released its earnings results for Q4 and FY2021 on Wednesday, posting record quarterly highs in total orders, marketplace gross order value, monthly active users (MAUs) and revenue. But it also posted its highest quarterly GAAP-adjusted net loss since Q4 2020 as it contends with decelerating revenue growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

Devon is generating a growing gusher of cash flow. That's enabling it to pay a steadily rising dividned. If oil remains high, the company could pay a massive dividend this year. Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Since initiating its variable dividend program last year, the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Down At Least 50%

You should use caution before buying a stock that's down. Peloton faces a sales challenge. Chewy looks like it's in a good market position. When it comes to growth stocks, the market can become unkind quite quickly if the company fails to live up to lofty expectations. These types of companies experience rapid top-line advances, and may also have strong bottom-line growth.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Teradata (TDC) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Teradata TDC reported fourth-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 90%. The metric increased 50% year over year and 32.6% sequentially. The figure comfortably came above Teradata’s guided range of 25-29 cents per share. Revenues of $475 million increased 3.3%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Nutrien's (NTR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Nutrien Ltd. NTR recorded profits of $1,207 million or $2.11 per share in fourth-quarter 2021, up from a profit of $316 million or 55 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.47. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30. Sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy