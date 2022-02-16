ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c, Offers Q1 and FY Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) reported Q4...

www.streetinsider.com

freightwaves.com

DoorDash earnings: Business expands, growth slows

One year after releasing its first earnings report as a public company, DoorDash is a mixed bag. The food delivery platform released its earnings results for Q4 and FY2021 on Wednesday, posting record quarterly highs in total orders, marketplace gross order value, monthly active users (MAUs) and revenue. But it also posted its highest quarterly GAAP-adjusted net loss since Q4 2020 as it contends with decelerating revenue growth.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Balchem: Q4 Earnings Insights

Balchem BCPC reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Service Corporation (SCI) Rewards Investors With Dividend Hike

Service Corporation International SCI is focused on enhancing shareholders’ returns. The largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America announced a dividend hike. It will now pay a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, up 9% from the prior rate of 23 cents. The hiked dividend will be paid out on Mar 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of Mar 15.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Outsider.com

Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola's stock rallies to just shy of a record after dividend hike, plan to resume share repurchases

Shares of Coca-Cola Co. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Thursday, and are now a nickel shy of the Feb. 8 record close of $62.00, after the beverage giant raised its dividend and said it planned to resume repurchases this year. The new quarterly dividend of 44 cents a share, up from 42 cents, will be payable April 1 to shareholders of record on March 15. Based on current prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 2.84%, which compares with the yield for the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF of 2.31% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.44%. The company said it plans to buy back about $500 million worth of its shares in 2022, which represents about 0.2% of Coca-Cola's current market capitalization of $267.58 billion. The stock has climbed 10.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has slipped 4.1%.
MARKETS
Variety

Snapchat Gains 13 Million Users in Q4, Snap Stock Rallies on 42% Revenue Jump and First Net Profit

Snap shares rocketed up more than 50% in after-hours trading after the company beat Wall Street financial forecasts — posting its first-ever net profit and netting more Snapchat users than expected. The company reported an average of 319 million daily active users for the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 13 million over 306 million in the third quarter. Snap also topped earnings estimates, although those were lowered after Snap had warned of a Q4 revenue slowdown. Revenue for the quarter increased 42% to $1.30 billion, and it was Snap’s first quarter of positive net income as a public company —...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Coca-Cola's Earnings: Good Quarter But Rich Valuation

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has just reported its Q4 results as Seeking Alpha has covered here. Earnings per share and revenue both beat expectations, sending the stock up nearly 3% pre-market as of this writing. Please know that even stable stocks like Coca-Cola can and do fluctuate after earnings and the 3% jump mentioned here may have turned into a negative 2% once the market digests the news. That said, let's evaluate a few key components of the results and how things look for the stock here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Bloomin Brands Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bloomin Brands Inc BLMN is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced a buyback. Bloomin Brands...
MARKETS
CNBC

Burger King parent's earnings top estimates, fueled by digital sales growth

Restaurant Brands International on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that topped analysts' expectations. The company said global digital sales climbed from $6 billion in 2020 to $10 billion in 2021, accounting for 30% of its system-wide sales. Popeyes reported same-store sales declines, while Burger King and Tim Hortons both...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

THG Shares Climb on Talk of Private Equity Takeover

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Are THG’s days on the London Stock Exchange numbered? Shares in the The Hut Group, now known as THG, rose further on Monday following a report on Friday in the Betaville blog that Advent International, Leonard Green & Partners and Apollo are interested in taking a stake.More from WWDDee and Tommy Hilfiger Host Walkabout DinnerNew York Fall 2022 Designer Inspirations: Part TwoA Closer Look at the Costumes of "Pam & Tommy" It said Advent is already working with advisers from Goldman Sachs and THG’s cofounder Matthew Moulding. Over the weekend, British media later embellished on...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tower Semiconductor Stock Soars As Intel Scoops It At 60% Premium

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) agreed to acquire Israeli chip company Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: TSEM) for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of ~$5.4 billion. The purchase price implies an upside of 60% on the February 14 closing price of $33.13. The transaction will likely be...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: SJW Q4 Earnings

SJW Gr SJW reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Aerojet Rocketdyne: Q4 Earnings Insights

Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs AJRD reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:11 AM. Here's what investors need to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

Walmart's Earnings Outlook

Walmart WMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
ECONOMY

