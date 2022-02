Tesla's profitability is about to go through the roof. What is going on that is going to cause this? We'll share that now. Tesla Profitability Is About To Go Through the Roof. Tesla's latest earnings call had a lot of information if you look past Elon Musk talking so much about Tesla Bot. And by the way, Tesla Bot is very important. Tesla's growth and numbers are showing that Tesla is at the early increase of an S curve and the profit margins are about to get better.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO