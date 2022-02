In 1970 Peggy Lee won a Grammy for “Is That All There Is,” a song that many heard as an anthem of ennui …. If that’s all there is my friends, then let’s keep dancing. … but not Lee, says her granddaughter, Holly Foster-Wells: “She saw it as absolutely life-affirming and hopeful, that bad things are gonna happen and that you can rise above them. Stand up and have a ball. Celebrate life, in spite of all of this that’s happening.”

