UNO COMPUTER SCIENCE: The National Science Foundation has awarded a two-year grant of nearly $250,000 to Shaikh Arifuzzaman, a computer science professor at the University of New Orleans, to design fast, scalable algorithms capable of dissecting and analyzing complex data. Arifuzzaman will collaborate with the Performance and Algorithms Group at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, using some of its supercomputers, which are among the most powerful in the world.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO