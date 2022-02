Interest rates will rise again this year but the increases must be 'measured', according to the chief economist at the Bank of England. Speaking a week after the Bank raised rates for a second time in quick succession – from 0.1 per cent to 0.25 per cent in December and again to 0.5 per cent last week – Huw Pill said there would be 'more to come in the coming months'.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO