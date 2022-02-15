ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings Named Big 12 Player of the Week

By Ryan Chapman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2QsC_0eFMzOCr00

Tiare Jennings showed no signs of a sophomore slump through the opening weekend of the 2022 softball season.

The reigning NFCA Freshman of the Year earned more recognition on Tuesday, as she was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for her performance through No. 1 Oklahoma’s first five games.

Jennings hit four home runs during OU’s West Coast trip, accounting for seven RBIs, scoring nine runs, drawing five walks and stealing a pair of bases over the weekend.

The sophomore hit .357 over the five game stretch, posting a .526 on-base percentage while only striking out once in 14 at-bats.

Jennings drew one of her walks against No. 3 UCLA, as the Sooners won the early season top five battle 4-1 on Saturday evening.

Last year, Jennings won the Big 12 Player of the Week four times.

True freshman Jordy Bahl was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, as Oklahoma swept the first conference awards of the year.

The Sooners will return to action this weekend at the Houston Classic, starting on Friday against McNeese State at 12 p.m.

