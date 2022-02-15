SteelSeries and Bungie Team Up for Limited-Edition Destiny Collection

SteelSeries’ Arctis 7+ ($169.99) is a quality wireless gaming headset. It's high-end, but a step or two down from the company’s flagship models (the Bluetooth-enabled Arctis 9 and the dual-battery Arctis Pro Wireless, both a few years old). It feels good, sounds good, and can wirelessly connect to a wide variety of devices besides PCs, including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Android phones with USB-C ports. It faces stiff competition from above and below, though, with the Razer Barracuda X, an Editors' Choice pick, providing strong mic performance and the same wireless connectivity options for much less money, and the slightly pricier JBL Quantum 800 adding RGB lighting, Bluetooth, and active noise cancellation to the mix. Still, the SteelSeries Arctic 7+ is worth a purchase, especially if you're using it on PC.

