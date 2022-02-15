ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

SteelSeries and Bungie Team Up for Limited-Edition Destiny Collection

By Samuel Huang
gstylemag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelSeries and Bungie unveiled a brand new collection of limited-edition Destiny gaming gear, inspired by the Traveler’s light. The bright color scheme and graphic designs brings the sci-fi universe of Destiny to life through the award-winning Arctis 1 Headset, Rival 5 Gaming Mouse, and QcK Prism XL Mousepad. As a bonus,...

gstylemag.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen preview - Bungie is paying off its longest promise

Destiny 2 Buying guide - what to buy to get started?. How to start leveling in Destiny 2 - get those numbers up!. Destiny 2 Witch Queen meta - huge buffs and nerfs!. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is just around the corner and last week, TechRadar Gaming was given a glimpse of it in action. Here's everything that was shown off and discussed in the whirlwind, hour-long presentation.
VIDEO GAMES
Golf.com

Miura launches limited-edition ‘Origin’ gear and apparel collection

Our fellow 8AM Golf affiliate, Miura, recently launched its first “Miura Monday,” a new and exclusive limited-edition soft goods drop it will debut at the beginning of each month. If you’re already a fan of the unique, hand-forged clubs and their attention to detail and sheer beauty, then you came to the right spot for even more goods. Here, we’ll break down the newest Miura Monday drops every month.
SHOPPING
TechSpot

SteelSeries Apex Pro

One of the finest gaming keyboards available right now offering excellent build quality, endless customisation options and some innovative new ideas. That being said, it's hard to dismiss the fact that the SteelSeries Apex Pro is mostly appealing because of what it represents and achieves rather than what it offers most end-users.Even as someone impressed as hell with the tech powering SteelSeries'...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destiny#Headsets#Virtual Surround#Traveler#Gaming Mouse#Qck#Nintendo Switch#Arctis#Clearcast#Toggle
Complex

HYPE. and Hello Kitty Team Up for Playful Capsule Collection

With Valentines Day fast approaching, lifestyle brand HYPE. has teamed up with Hello Kitty for a contemporary collection of street-style silhouettes. Led by a complementary colour palette of pastel pink tones and bright red hues, the 29-piece capsule collection takes its inspiration from a non-traditional galantine’s approach designed to celebrate self-love and empowerment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Hublot Teams Up With Crypto Start-up Ledger for Limited-Edition Watch

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Crypto heads, the latest drop you won’t want to miss isn’t in the metaverse, it’s at Hublot. The Swiss watchmaker has teamed with hardware wallet start-up Ledger for its latest limited-edition timepiece, the Big Bang Unico Ledger.More from WWDMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the BrandLeisure Time: Las Vegas Jewelry Shows PreviewCartier Creates Bachelor's Pad Pop-up in Hong Kong “Knowing that there is this cross-over between watch collectors and crypto currency early adopters, we wanted to do something for those people, so we reached out to our friends at Hublot, who have previously done...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
PC Magazine

SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Review

SteelSeries’ Arctis 7+ ($169.99) is a quality wireless gaming headset. It's high-end, but a step or two down from the company’s flagship models (the Bluetooth-enabled Arctis 9 and the dual-battery Arctis Pro Wireless, both a few years old). It feels good, sounds good, and can wirelessly connect to a wide variety of devices besides PCs, including the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Android phones with USB-C ports. It faces stiff competition from above and below, though, with the Razer Barracuda X, an Editors' Choice pick, providing strong mic performance and the same wireless connectivity options for much less money, and the slightly pricier JBL Quantum 800 adding RGB lighting, Bluetooth, and active noise cancellation to the mix. Still, the SteelSeries Arctic 7+ is worth a purchase, especially if you're using it on PC.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Skullcandy and Budweiser team up for limited edition headphones and earbuds

This (ear)Bud's for you, or at least that's the message from a collaboration project involving audio company Skullcandy and Budweiser. The partnership, announced on Tuesday, comes alongside the release of four different models of Skullcandy wireless earbuds or headphones. Skullcandy and Budweiser sent me a sample kit that included absolutely...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy