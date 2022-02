In 2022, people are reassessing what they expect from the business they work for-- and this is a good thing. People should follow their ambitions. As a result, businesses are looking for more ways to put people first. But, just being competitive with compensation or incorporating new perks as a reaction to the current state of talent is not enough to inspire your people or to attract the best talent. It takes more to stand out. The businesses that will win are the ones that consistently over-deliver for their people.

